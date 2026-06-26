RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,605 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,917 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $433.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $221.18 and a one year high of $476.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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