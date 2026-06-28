RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,938 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,961 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $204.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.95. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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