RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 938 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,316.24 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $686.87 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,553.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,246.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,808,527.05. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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