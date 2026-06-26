RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $311.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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