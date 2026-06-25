RFG Advisory LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,015 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $302.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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