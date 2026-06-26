RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,286 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

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Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,380,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,318,952 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Price Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $173.35.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CoreWeave with a Buy rating and a $250 price target , signaling substantial upside if the company continues executing on growth. Rosenblatt initiates CoreWeave at Buy with $250 target

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CoreWeave with a rating and a , signaling substantial upside if the company continues executing on growth. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Stockholm, Sweden, with renewable-powered data center campuses already coming online. That supports the company’s international growth narrative and adds capacity for AI demand. CoreWeave partners with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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