RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,887 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70. The stock has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Wall Street analysts and bullish investors still see upside in Palantir, citing its rapid revenue growth, strong recent quarterly results, and expanding role in enterprise AI adoption. Article Title

Several articles highlighted that Wall Street analysts and bullish investors still see upside in Palantir, citing its rapid revenue growth, strong recent quarterly results, and expanding role in enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s new partnership with Zeta Global was described as validation for its AI platform and a sign that its technology is gaining traction in enterprise marketing infrastructure. Article Title

Palantir’s new partnership with Zeta Global was described as validation for its AI platform and a sign that its technology is gaining traction in enterprise marketing infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed the recent selloff as a valuation reset after a huge prior run, arguing that while Palantir remains expensive, the pullback may be making the stock more attractive for long-term investors. Article Title

Some coverage framed the recent selloff as a valuation reset after a huge prior run, arguing that while Palantir remains expensive, the pullback may be making the stock more attractive for long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Other pieces repeated the long-term growth case, noting Palantir’s strong revenue expansion and AI-driven positioning, but these bullish arguments have not been enough to stop the decline. Article Title

Other pieces repeated the long-term growth case, noting Palantir’s strong revenue expansion and AI-driven positioning, but these bullish arguments have not been enough to stop the decline. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock weakness appears to be concerns about Palantir’s stretched valuation, profit-taking in AI stocks, and a broader rotation away from software names toward AI hardware and chipmakers. Article Title

The main driver of the stock weakness appears to be concerns about Palantir’s stretched valuation, profit-taking in AI stocks, and a broader rotation away from software names toward AI hardware and chipmakers. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from Michael Burry and repeated reports of Palantir hitting fresh 52-week lows have reinforced fears that the selloff could continue if sentiment stays weak. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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