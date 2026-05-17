RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,458 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $132,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $64,158,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,435 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,175,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $813,994,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 948.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,243,577 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,124,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $840.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $614.23 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $622.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total transaction of $559,831.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,143,118.21. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 160,352 shares of company stock valued at $102,559,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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