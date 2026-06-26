RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Up 7.2%

Lam Research stock opened at $401.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $311.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $409.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.43.

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About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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