RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,697 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,636,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,411 shares of the company's stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company's stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $370.74 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $243.34 and a 12-month high of $379.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $313.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $386.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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