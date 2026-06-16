RH $RH Shares Sold by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in RH were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 713.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in RH by 87.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in RH by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RH shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.53.

Read Our Latest Report on RH

Trending Headlines about RH

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RH Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of RH stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.91. RH has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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