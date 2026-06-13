Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 110,850 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Free Report) by 211.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,350 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Nuvalent makes up 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.22% of Nuvalent worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuvalent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company's stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Nuvalent by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.15.

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Nuvalent Stock Down 0.2%

NUVL opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.15. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.13 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Nuvalent

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK’s purchase underscores strong strategic demand for Nuvalent’s oncology assets, especially its selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor programs, which supports the view that the company’s pipeline has major pharma value. Reuters article on GSK deal

GSK’s purchase underscores strong strategic demand for Nuvalent’s oncology assets, especially its selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor programs, which supports the view that the company’s pipeline has major pharma value. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst coverage suggest the acquisition is strategically important for GSK’s oncology rebuild, reinforcing confidence that the transaction is meaningful and likely to close. Reuters article on GSK oncology rebuild

Market commentary and analyst coverage suggest the acquisition is strategically important for GSK’s oncology rebuild, reinforcing confidence that the transaction is meaningful and likely to close. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst downgrades followed the takeover announcement, but their revised price targets remain close to the deal price, so the impact on the stock appears limited. Analyst downgrade coverage

Several analyst downgrades followed the takeover announcement, but their revised price targets remain close to the deal price, so the impact on the stock appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Law firms have begun reviewing whether the sale process and price were fair, which could create headline noise but does not change the announced terms. Business Wire article on investigation

Law firms have begun reviewing whether the sale process and price were fair, which could create headline noise but does not change the announced terms. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares, which may slightly weigh on sentiment by suggesting insiders have been reducing exposure ahead of the transaction. SEC insider filing

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 3,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $323,156.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,305.92. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 11,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,202,550.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,926.93. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 126,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,612,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company's stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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