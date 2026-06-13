Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 88,838 shares of the company's stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 91.3% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 397,655 shares of the company's stock worth $39,217,000 after buying an additional 189,752 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,004 shares of the company's stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 368,584 shares of the company's stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 97.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,685 shares of the company's stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company's stock.

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BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $90.54 on Friday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 44.39%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BioNTech from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.56.

Read Our Latest Report on BNTX

Insider Buying and Selling at BioNTech

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $5,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 399,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,156,226.72. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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