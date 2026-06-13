Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $21.27 Million Stock Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report) by 223.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the quarter. Vera Therapeutics makes up 2.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.66% of Vera Therapeutics worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,905 shares of the company's stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the company's stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 297.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company's stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 550.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,547 shares of the company's stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 262,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 22,951 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,010,991.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,244 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,498.20. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VERA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $91.00 target price on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vera Therapeutics

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

Further Reading

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