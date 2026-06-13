Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $25.27 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,575 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock worth $241,888,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock worth $93,024,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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