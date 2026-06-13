Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,593,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.10% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,623,271.75. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,021,850. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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