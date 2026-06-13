Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 21,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,522.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $243.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,446,209. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,311,100.19. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,339. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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