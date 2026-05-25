RHL Group LLC Invests $1.28 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. SoFi Technologies makes up about 1.0% of RHL Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,633,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here