RIA Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,703 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of RIA Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Amazon.com by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 37,172 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,691 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 136,124 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Article Title

Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s heavy spending on AI infrastructure is being framed as a long-term catalyst, with investors betting the company’s scale in data centers and cloud could strengthen its competitive edge. Article Title

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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