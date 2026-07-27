Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 251,066 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Xeris Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 2,359.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 245,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 235,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock worth $87,815,000 after buying an additional 1,358,760 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,404 shares of the company's stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 873,236 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of XERS opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Pieper sold 27,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $235,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,366,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,771.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barbara-Jean A. Bormann-Kennedy sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 126,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $770,385. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,457. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company's stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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