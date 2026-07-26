Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 83,276 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659,888 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 83,276 shares during the period. Arlo Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 3.37% of Arlo Technologies worth $52,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,688 shares of the company's stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 171,986 shares of the company's stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 116.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company's stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 244,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company's stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 830,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.55. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARLO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,848,194.50. The trade was a 11.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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