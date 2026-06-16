Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 9,187 Shares of Aehr Test Systems $AEHR

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.48% of Aehr Test Systems worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 178,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,157,880. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 96,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $6,778,220.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,955,289.34. The trade was a 32.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 375,005 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,178 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -304.95 and a beta of 3.18. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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