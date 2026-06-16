Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,512 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of A10 Networks worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,560 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in A10 Networks by 4,621.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 2,829.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEN. Zacks Research upgraded A10 Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets set a $9.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Up 3.0%

A10 Networks stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.62 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $672,032.58. Following the sale, the director owned 68,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,211.26. The trade was a 26.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider A10 Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and A10 Networks wasn't on the list.

While A10 Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here