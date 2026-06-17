Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $857.76 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $1,005.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $692.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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