Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 120,848 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,006 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 120,848 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.89% of Liquidity Services worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 112.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDT. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidity Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 6,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $238,636.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,064.12. The trade was a 38.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 45,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,538,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $965,532. This represents a 61.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,782 shares of company stock worth $4,130,805. Company insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Further Reading

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