Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 123,791 Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,368 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,791 shares during the period. Birkenstock makes up 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Birkenstock worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 310.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 53.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Birkenstock by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company's stock worth $49,256,000 after acquiring an additional 233,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRK. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Birkenstock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $2,524,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,572,706.71. This trade represents a 49.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $716.62 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.Birkenstock's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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