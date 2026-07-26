Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 21,022 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,622 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises approximately 1.7% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $30,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBH. Weiss Ratings downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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