Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,991 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.64% of Euronet Worldwide worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Euronet Worldwide from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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