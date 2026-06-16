Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 109,234 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,851 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,234 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKO. State Street Corp raised its stake in TKO Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,006,158 shares of the company's stock worth $1,046,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock worth $665,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,077 shares of the company's stock worth $387,072,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,142 shares of the company's stock worth $257,326,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,943,689. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer purchased 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 over the last 90 days. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

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TKO Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $200.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.59.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.42%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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