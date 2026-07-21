Rice Partnership LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,075 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Welltower by 955.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,765,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,994,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $244.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.24 and a 12-month high of $246.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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