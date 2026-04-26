Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,677 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.16% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong guidance — Sterling reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 13.45–14.05, reinforcing the company's upward earnings trajectory and underpinning investor confidence. MarketBeat STRL Stock Profile

Q1 beat and strong guidance — Sterling reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 13.45–14.05, reinforcing the company's upward earnings trajectory and underpinning investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish estimates — KeyCorp/KeyBanc and other brokers initiated or reiterated bullish coverage (KeyCorp: "Strong‑Buy" with multiyear EPS ramps to FY2027 $15.59; KeyBanc/others started/initiated overweight/overweight). These notes raise visibility and may attract institutional flows. KeyBanc Initiates Coverage

Analyst upgrades and bullish estimates — KeyCorp/KeyBanc and other brokers initiated or reiterated bullish coverage (KeyCorp: "Strong‑Buy" with multiyear EPS ramps to FY2027 $15.59; KeyBanc/others started/initiated overweight/overweight). These notes raise visibility and may attract institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center tailwind and geographic expansion — Coverage highlights accelerating demand from Texas data‑center builds, a CEC-powered Dallas foothold and plans in the Pacific Northwest; these end markets can lift higher‑margin specialty work and award capture. Sterling Infrastructure Rallies on Data Center Boom

Data‑center tailwind and geographic expansion — Coverage highlights accelerating demand from Texas data‑center builds, a CEC-powered Dallas foothold and plans in the Pacific Northwest; these end markets can lift higher‑margin specialty work and award capture. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model updates — KeyCorp published quarter‑by‑quarter EPS buildouts for FY2026–FY2027 (Q1–Q4 and annual figures), giving investors a clearer cadence for expected results; these are supportive but depend on execution against guidance. MarketBeat STRL Analyst Notes

Analyst model updates — KeyCorp published quarter‑by‑quarter EPS buildouts for FY2026–FY2027 (Q1–Q4 and annual figures), giving investors a clearer cadence for expected results; these are supportive but depend on execution against guidance. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale — CEO Joseph Cutillo sold 50,000 shares for ~$24.9M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. While labeled pre‑planned, the size of the sale can spook some investors or cap short‑term upside. CEO Sells $24,878,500 in Stock

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ STRL opened at $497.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.35. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $143.20 and a one year high of $512.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $572.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $510.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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