Richard Young Associates Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Richard Young Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. CocaCola comprises approximately 0.8% of Richard Young Associates Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 15.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after buying an additional 5,135,198 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth $226,443,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $179,167,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth $161,130,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here