Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 3.7%

Broadcom stock opened at $365.02 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.66 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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