Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI Position Boosted by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,721 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,494 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Rigetti Computing worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $84,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,724.65. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO David Rivas sold 499,328 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $12,682,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 325,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,003. This trade represents a 60.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 728,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,546,343. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,789.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company's revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGTI. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rigetti Computing from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Rigetti Computing from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rigetti Computing

More Rigetti Computing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rigetti was highlighted in multiple articles as one of two quantum stocks with triple-digit implied upside ahead of second-quarter earnings, reinforcing bullish Wall Street expectations for the name. Article Title

Rigetti was highlighted in multiple articles as one of two quantum stocks with triple-digit implied upside ahead of second-quarter earnings, reinforcing bullish Wall Street expectations for the name. Positive Sentiment: Another report said Rigetti shares were up after an analyst upgrade, suggesting improving sentiment from the sell side. Article Title

Another report said Rigetti shares were up after an analyst upgrade, suggesting improving sentiment from the sell side. Positive Sentiment: Rigetti was also included in coverage citing 100%+ upside potential after the Quantinuum-SoftBank deal, keeping speculative interest in quantum stocks elevated. Article Title

Rigetti was also included in coverage citing 100%+ upside potential after the Quantinuum-SoftBank deal, keeping speculative interest in quantum stocks elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Rigetti announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 6 and host a conference call the same day, which puts a near-term catalyst on the calendar but does not change fundamentals yet. Article Title

Rigetti announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 6 and host a conference call the same day, which puts a near-term catalyst on the calendar but does not change fundamentals yet. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 24, so the update does not currently point to a meaningful squeeze setup.

Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 24, so the update does not currently point to a meaningful squeeze setup. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has been weak, with RGTI falling more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting ongoing volatility and profit-taking in the quantum-computing group. Article Title

Recent trading has been weak, with RGTI falling more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting ongoing volatility and profit-taking in the quantum-computing group. Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warned that quantum stocks remain expensive relative to revenues and face competition, which may be pressuring sentiment toward Rigetti and other pre-revenue names. Article Title

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

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