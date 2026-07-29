Riposte Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Astera Labs makes up 1.7% of Riposte Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 102.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $260.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $360.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total value of $3,892,104.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 286,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,492,261.94. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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