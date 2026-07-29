Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Riposte Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Astera Labs logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Riposte Capital acquired 60,000 Astera Labs shares worth approximately $6.6 million, making ALAB 1.7% of its portfolio. Institutional investors collectively own 60.47% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $282; several firms recently raised their targets, though Northland Securities downgraded the stock to “Market Perform.”
  • Astera Labs exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.61 EPS and $308.36 million in revenue, up 93.5% year over year. However, insiders sold about 1.68 million shares worth $444.9 million over the past 90 days, while the stock was reported down 7.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Astera Labs makes up 1.7% of Riposte Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 102.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $260.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $360.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total value of $3,892,104.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 286,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,492,261.94. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Astera Labs Right Now?

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines