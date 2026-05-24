Rit Capital Partners PLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,300 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $37,850,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 8.5% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $498.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $529.52. The company has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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