Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BMY opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here