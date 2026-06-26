Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,601 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Ethos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 824,045 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $36,225,000 after buying an additional 67,990 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $69.29 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group raised BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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