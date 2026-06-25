Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,509 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company's stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company's stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 183.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company's stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.Altria Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is 88.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

See Also

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