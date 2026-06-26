Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.40 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,217 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Argus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.45. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Toll Brothers's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,457 shares of company stock worth $13,468,657. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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