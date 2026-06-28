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Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Vertiv logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its Vertiv stake by 137.5% in the first quarter, adding 4,190 shares to reach 7,238 shares valued at about $1.81 million.
  • Vertiv posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.17 beating estimates and revenue rising 30.1% year over year to $2.65 billion; the company also issued upbeat full-year and Q2 2026 guidance.
  • Wall Street remains mostly positive on Vertiv despite some rating changes, with analysts keeping a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $326.39, while the stock recently traded at $304.11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 137.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Vertiv by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $304.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $324.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Glj Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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