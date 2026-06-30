Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $914,000 in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 548 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 15.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Stock Down 1.8%

BC opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.Brunswick's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's payout ratio is presently -83.81%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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