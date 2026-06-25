Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,563 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,158,603,000 after buying an additional 40,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $869,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $781,239,000 after acquiring an additional 327,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $488,986,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $848.79 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $855.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.31 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EME

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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