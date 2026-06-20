River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,595 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,665 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts: Sign Up

Carnival Trading Up 0.2%

CCL stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.60 to $30.10 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here