River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 45,980 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Stone Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $913.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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