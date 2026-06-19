River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403,710 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 297,952 shares during the period. BJ's Wholesale Club comprises approximately 3.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $306,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,904 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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