River Road Asset Management LLC Has $100.48 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,224 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Progressive worth $100,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,836,094,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 644,636 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $159,183,000 after buying an additional 47,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,807,068 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $411,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,275 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $8,447,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Progressive Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $204.42 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day moving average is $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $189.20 and a 52 week high of $267.92. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $247.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.58.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

Key Stories Impacting Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Positive Sentiment: Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Analyst price target updates

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Progressive Announces Management Changes

The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. 5 Most Undervalued NYSE Stocks to Invest In

Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst and market commentary remains mixed, including an underweight view from Morgan Stanley and broader debate over whether current strength is already priced in. Seeking Alpha commentary

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,733,600. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

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