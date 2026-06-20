River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook.

Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. 2 Pick-and-Shovel AI Stocks Powering the Data Center Boom

The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Strength Seen in Texas Instruments (TXN): Can Its 7.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector skepticism could limit enthusiasm, even though the industry has rallied strongly on AI-related growth expectations. 3 Semiconductor Stocks We’re Skeptical Of

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $322.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $283.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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