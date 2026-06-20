River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,104,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NMI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $176,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,234,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,104,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 18,953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $707,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 415,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,515,600.85. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $183.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The firm's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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