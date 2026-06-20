River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 144,704 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,730 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 144,704 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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